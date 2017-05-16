Report: Trump Asked FBI Director To Drop Flynn Investigation

BOSTON (CBS) – A senior law enforcement source tells CBS News that President Trump pressured former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Comey wrote up a memo, first reported in The New York Times, quoting the president saying, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go. He is a good guy.”

A senior White House official denied that account saying, “the president never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn.”

Some lawmakers want Comey to testify.

“Either way he has to come back before the Congress and I think share with the public what conversations he had with the president that may bear on whether there was any effort to obstruct the investigation or impede it in any way,” said Rep. Adam Schiff.

Reaction to the latest report was swift from the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation.

Rep. Jim McGovern said, “Americans deserve a Congress with the courage to stand up to Trump. GOP’s continued silence is a betrayal of the oath we all took.”

Sen. Ed Markey said, “Every time you think President Trump can’t engage in a more blatant affront to our democracy, he tops it.”

Rep. Bill Keating, a former prosecutor, said an “obstruction of justice investigation is warranted.”

As frmr prosecutor, I believe an obstruction of justice investigation is warranted. Investigation should not be limited to Intel Committees. — Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) May 16, 2017

President Trump also dismissed questions about reports that he shared classified information with Russian officials during their visit at the white house last week.

The president’s national security advisor said the information discussed had already been reported.

“It is wholly appropriate for the president to share whatever information he thinks is necessary to advance the security of the American people,” said H.R. McMaster.

The president does have broad authority to disclose classified information as he sees fit but the concern is over what he disclosed and whether it compromised a sensitive intelligence source.

Some lawmakers fear the president’s disclosure may have damaged national security.

“The only thing I would tell the president is that if you feel like you need to share something with the Russians make sure it goes through the system, because I don’t trust the Russians,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Democrats are calling on the White House to make the transcript of the meeting available to them immediately.