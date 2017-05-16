NightSide – A Plastic Bag Ban Reversal?

BOSTON (CBS) – Last year, Shrewsbury joined the growing list of cities and towns that have banned plastic bags in an effort to cut down on litter. But the town is now actually considering reversing that policy before the ban even officially goes into effect. Bob Ryan, a Shrewsbury resident, is the sponsor of Article 14, which would repeal the plastic bag ban. He checks in with Dan and NightSide Nation to talk about why he felt the need to get this policy reversed and what the reaction to his proposal has been like so far. Has your community considered a plastic bag ban? Do you think it’s a good way to help protect the environment or another example local government overreach?

Originally broadcast May 15th, 2017.