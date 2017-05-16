Manchester Police Officer Charged In Connection With Hit-And-Run

MANCHESTER (CBS) — A Manchester cop has been arrested in connection to hit-and-run over the weekend.

Police said that Steven Cornacchia, 31, was off-duty when he struck a 22-year-old woman while turning onto West Merrimack Street in Manchester around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

The victim and her friend told officers who responded to the scene that a black Ford mustang had knocked the woman down. The collision gave her minor injuries and cuts on one leg.

They added that the driver had gotten out to see if the woman was alright before driving off.

According to police, the victim’s friend was able to write down the registration of the car and with it, police were able to identify the owner as Cornacchia, a Manchester police officer since 2013.

A warrant for Cornacchia’s arrest was issued on May 15. On the morning of May 16, Cornacchia turned himself in.

He was charged with conduct after an accident because he left the scene of a crash without telling police.

Officials said Cornacchia has since been released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail and put on administrative leave without pay by the police department. He will remain on leave pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations.

Cornacchia is scheduled to appear in court again on June 20, 2017.