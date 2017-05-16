WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Manchester Police Officer Charged In Connection With Hit-And-Run

May 16, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Hit and Run, Manchester, off-duty officer

MANCHESTER (CBS) — A Manchester cop has been arrested in connection to hit-and-run over the weekend.

Police said that Steven Cornacchia, 31, was off-duty when he struck a 22-year-old woman while turning onto West Merrimack Street in Manchester around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

cornacchia Manchester Police Officer Charged In Connection With Hit And Run

Steven Cornacchia, 31, an off-duty Manchester police officer accused of leaving the scene of a crash (Photo Courtesy of Manchester PD)

The victim and her friend told officers who responded to the scene that a black Ford mustang had knocked the woman down. The collision gave her minor injuries and cuts on one leg.

They added that the driver had gotten out to see if the woman was alright before driving off.

According to police, the victim’s friend was able to write down the registration of the car and with it, police were able to identify the owner as Cornacchia, a Manchester police officer since 2013.

A warrant for Cornacchia’s arrest was issued on May 15. On the morning of May 16, Cornacchia turned himself in.

He was charged with conduct after an accident because he left the scene of a crash without telling police.

Officials said Cornacchia has since been released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail and put on administrative leave without pay by the police department. He will remain on leave pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations.

Cornacchia is scheduled to appear in court again on June 20, 2017.

