Police: NH Infant Who Died Was Exposed To Meth, Parents Charged

Police: NH Infant Who Died Was Exposed To Meth, Parents ChargedPolice say a 2-month-old infant in New Hampshire who died last year was exposed to and ingested methamphetamine, and his parents have been charged with negligent homicide and manslaughter.

Senate $40.3 Billion Budget Plan Keeps Tax Estimates IntactThe Senate Ways and Means Committee released the state budget plan for $40.3 billion in spending on Tuesday.

Missing College Student Search Continues For Third Day In FranklinThe desperate search for a missing college student in Franklin entered a third day Tuesday, with dive teams scouring the marshy area near where he was last seen.

Plane With NH Man, New York CEO, 2 Kids Missing In BahamasAuthorities were searching Tuesday in the Bahamas for a small overdue plane with four people from the U.S. on board, including a prominent New York businesswoman and her two children.