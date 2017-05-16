Harvard’s First-Year Medical Students Make Parody Video To Justin Timberlake Song

May 16, 2017 12:30 AM

BOSTON (CBS) – It seems the first year students at Harvard Medical School aren’t just good at science, they’re talented actors and singers as well.

Several members of the medical and dental schools Class of 2020 kept up an annual tradition after classes were finished by making a music video around the Longwood campus.

The parody of Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” shows the students making fun of themselves making a first-year mistake – hoping for rare diagnosis with a patient who actually has a simple common illness.

