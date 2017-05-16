Missing College Student Search Enters Third Day In Franklin

FRANKLIN (CBS) – The desperate search for a missing college student in Franklin will enter a third day Tuesday.
Officers will start searching the woods and swamp with dogs, boats, helicopters and drones at 7 a.m. for 20-year-old Michael Doherty.
Doherty was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Phyllis Lane, wearing a blue T-shirt with a Nike logo, black pants and sneakers. He’s white, 5-feet 10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Doherty is a junior mechanical engineering major at Duke University who was home for summer break.
His family says he was out with friends at a party on Phyllis Lane when he left alone early Sunday morning. He never made it back to his home on Catherine Avenue, nearly a mile away.
Doherty charged his cell phone a little bit before leaving the home. Police say his phone has shown no activity since then.
Friends told WBZ-TV that Doherty’s T-shirt and a shoe were found Sunday in the area now being searched. A second shoe was found on the edge of a nearby golf course on Monday.
Anyone who has seen Doherty should call Franklin Police immediately at (508) 528-1212.