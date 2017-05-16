Children’s Hospital Employee With Down Syndrome Inspires Doctors, Patients

BOSTON (CBS) – Anyone interested in the secret to success should take a lesson out of Nathan Simons’ playbook.

Nathan is the first full time employee with Down syndrome at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“I just love it! I love the people who come here and give good feedback,” Simons said.

The 28-year-old first starting working in the Downs syndrome program part-time. His superiors noticed he takes directions well and his go-go attitude caught on quick.

Before he knew it, he was offered a full time position. “It’s amazing and my parents are like ‘Yes Nathan you finally got a full time job! Thank you Lord!’” he said.

As thankful as he is, the hospital that is probably more grateful because of the skill set he brings to the job. “He comes to work each day with enthusiasm and provides inspiration and optimism for families with Down syndrome and they look at Nate and see what is possible,” Dr. Nicole Baumer said.

Nate does everything from interacting with families to faxes. “I do paperwork and I am the hardest worker here,” Simons said

Now that he has a full time job, his next big step is getting married to his girlfriend Logan. “I am not in a rush but her parents are like ‘where’s the ring? and when is the wedding?’” Nathan laughs.