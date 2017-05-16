Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Reaches out to the Latino Community

May 20, 2017

In November of 2013, he came to Centro as a candidate, hoping to be the next mayor of Boston. He spoke of his many plans and one of them was to bring more diversity to City Hall. After winning the election and serving the people of Boston for almost 4 years, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh returns to Centro. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo and Mayor Walsh talk about his plans if he were to win the next mayoral election in November, whether he will continue to bring more diversity to City Hall and much more. Tune In!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

PLANS FOR THE CITY OF BOSTON

Mayor Marty Walsh

617-635-4500

Boston.gov

FB: CityofBoston

twitter: @marty_walsh

instagram: Boston_mayor

