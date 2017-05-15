Pickup Truck Struck By Train In Kingstown

KINGSTOWN (CBS) — A driver in Kingstown sustained only some scratches and bruises after his car was hit by a train on Monday morning.
According to officials, the gates were down and blocking off the train tracks on Lake Street at the time of the crash, meaning the truck went around them in some way. They believe the driver slide into the train.
No injuries were reported from passengers the train and passengers were transferred to another train at Halifax Station.
The MBTA confirmed that regularly scheduled service has resumed.
Transit police are investigating.