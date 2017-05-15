Pickup Truck Struck By Train In Kingston

May 15, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Bill Shields, Kingston, Truck versus Train

KINGSTON (CBS) — A driver in Kingston sustained only some scratches and bruises after his car was hit by a train on Monday morning.

According to officials, the gates were down and blocking off the train tracks on Lake Street at the time of the crash, meaning the truck went around them in some way. They believe the driver slide into the train.

No injuries were reported from passengers the train, they were transferred to another train at Halifax Station.

The MBTA confirmed that regularly scheduled service has resumed.

Transit police are investigating.

  1. Bob Babineau says:
    May 15, 2017 at 11:18 am

    It’s Kingston, not Kingstown! Idiots.

