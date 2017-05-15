2 Crew Members Die In NJ Crash After Jet Made Stop At Hanscom

BOSTON (CBS) – A private jet that crashed in New Jersey Monday afternoon stopped at Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts earlier in the day.

Two crew members died on-board. There were no passengers on the jet at the time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to the crash site in Carlstadt, New Jersey.

The FAA says the plane was trying to land at nearby Teterboro Airport. It ended up going down a quarter mile from the airport.

First responders found two industrial buildings on fire and plane parts scattered. No one on the ground was hurt.

The Learjet 35A started its day in Teterboro. Around 7:30 a.m., it flew up to Hanscom Field in Bedford. It then turned around again quickly taking off at 10:09 a.m.

It then made its way to Philadelphia. And then it took off at 3:04 p.m. for the short flight back to New Jersey where it ultimately crashed.

Witnesses described the sound of impact. “It was like if a missile just came down and it’s just shocking to have something like that near our neighborhood,” a witness said.

Former NTSB investigator Al Yurman said that a top priority will be talking to witnesses. The weather will also be closely looked at. Police say the plane appeared to be tilting to its side just before it went down.