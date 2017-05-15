Massachusetts Workplaces Named Among ‘America’s Best Employers’

BOSTON (CBS) – Want to work for one of “America’s Best Employers”? According to Forbes, many of them are right here in Massachusetts.
The magazine’s annual ranking of the top 500 workplaces across the country includes 15 in the Bay State.
Landing on the list are world-renowned universities Harvard and MIT, plus familiar names like Fidelity, Bose, Market Basket, Raytheon, Yankee Candle and National Grid.
The highest-ranked Massachusetts company is Partners HealthCare System in Boston at No. 49, followed by John Hancock Financial at 67.
As for the best workplace in the United States, Forbes says it’s Costco.
More than two dozen Massachusetts businesses also appeared on Forbes’ list of top midsize employers, including CDM Smith, Tufts Health Plan, Dana-Farber and Wayfair.
Forbes surveyed 30,000 workers to come up with its ranking, asking people on a scale of zero to 10 how likely they were to recommend their workplace to friends and family.