Authorities: Man Dies After Assault In Lynn

May 15, 2017 7:04 PM

LYNN (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a man is dead after an attack that left another man injured in Lynn.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office says the 39-year-old Sergio Sanchez, of Reading, died Monday at a Boston hospital. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the man was assaulted by two men around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police believe the man had been hit with a brick. The victim had been walking with a 33-year-old Lynn man who was also assaulted. That man was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. Investigators don’t believe the victims and the suspects knew each other.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

