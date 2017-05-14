Woman With A Child In The Vehicle Leads State Police On A Car Chase

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) — A woman was taken into police custody after she led Massachusetts State Troopers on a car chase on Route 495 Northbound Sunday.

Just after 12 p.m., state police began receiving multiple calls for an “extremely erratic vehicle” on Route 195 Eastbound in Mattapoisett.

Officials caught up with the car after it traveled onto Route 495 and reached Exit 2.

The driver failed to stop for police, was driving dangerously, struck the guardrail several times, and used all lanes, state police said.

Eventually, the driver was stopped when another trooper placed deflation sticks near a rest area on Route 495 and she drove over them.

Police were then able to take the driver, a 34-year-old woman, and her 12-year-old daughter, who was also in the car at the time, to the Middleboro State Police Barracks.

The driver was ordered to undergo an evaluation, and a family member was called to pick up the girl.

Officials have not announced any charges against the woman yet.

No one was injured during the pursuit.