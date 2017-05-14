WEATHER ALERT: Mother's Day Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Senators To Release State Budget Plan Amid Fiscal Woes

May 14, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Massachusetts, Massachusetts Senate, State Budget

BOSTON (AP) — A key Senate panel is preparing its version of the state budget amid indications that further belt-tightening may be needed.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee is scheduled to unveil the spending plan for the July 1 fiscal year on Tuesday, several weeks after the House version of a $40.3 billion budget was approved.

After that vote was taken, the state received some more negative fiscal news. Revenue officials say April tax collections missed the forecast by $241 million, leaving the state $462 million in the hole for the current fiscal year.

It remains unclear how that gap might affect the Senate’s planning for next year.

Some Democrats in the Senate have suggested the need for tax increases but Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and many House Democratic leaders remain opposed.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch