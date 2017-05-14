Phantom Gourmet: Zeke’s Place In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER (CBS) — There are plenty of beautiful sights to see in Gloucester, Massachusetts–but across the street from the inner harbor is a tiny little restaurant that’s also work checking out, because Zeke’s Place serves some of the best breakfasts on the North Shore.

Much like the city itself, Zeke’s Place is old school. There’s an open kitchen, a stool-lined counter, and a small dining room packed with locals.

zekes5 Phantom Gourmet: Zekes Place In Gloucester

An egg scramble from Zeke’s Place. (WBZ-TV)

“Oh yeah, you can definitely get the tide, the weather, all the town gossip,” says Danielle DeCoste, wife of owner Michael DeCoste.

Michael took over the restaurant a couple years ago after working for years as a commercial fisherman, and ever since he stepped into this kitchen, it’s been smooth sailing–especially since he’s got family on the crew.

zekes3 Phantom Gourmet: Zekes Place In Gloucester

Fried chicken and waffles. (WBZ-TV)

“I work here with my sister Lindsay and my wife Danielle,” he says.

“Him and his sister work really well together,” Danielle says. “They had never worked together before this, so it’s nice to see them spending a lot of time together again.”

zekes2 Phantom Gourmet: Zekes Place In Gloucester

Zeke’s Place’s eggs benedict. (WBZ-TV)

“It’s a real family oriented establishment. It’s run by family, visited by families, it’s just a good family place,” says Michael.

zekes4 Phantom Gourmet: Zekes Place In Gloucester

French Toast at Zeke’s Place, where they bake their own breads. (WBZ-TV)

The breakfasts at Zeke’s range from simple classics to sensationally creative. There are loaded scrambles, indulgent Benedicts, enormous egg sandwiches, and more than a dozen types of fresh baked, homemade bread.

“We bake and bake and bake,” says Michael. “We bake all day.”

zekes6 Phantom Gourmet: Zekes Place In Gloucester

An egg sandwich from Zeke’s Place. (WBZ-TV)

But Mike doesn’t mind the hard work and long hours, because he knows he’s giving customers something they love.

“This kind of food gives you a smile, a sense of satisfaction I think when it’s good and you eat it, and it’s delicious, and you just leave with a full stomach and you want to go home and take a nap,” he says. “It just feels good.”

