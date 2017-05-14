WEATHER ALERT: Mother's Day Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

May 14, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Pet Parade, PRoNE, Pug Rescue of New England, pugs

BOSTON (CBS) — Four pugs from Pug Rescue of New England (PRoNE) were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Karen from PRoNE says pugs are very special dogs.

“They have a sense of humor, they love to snuggle, and you may notice they’re very famous on Facebook and Instagram nowadays, she said. “There’s quite a lot of famous pugs!”

Layla is 5 years old. She loves squeaky toys, but is not a fan of small children–so she’d do best as the only dog in your household.

pet11 Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

(WBZ-TV)

Clyde, however, doesn’t need to be your “only child”–he loves other dogs and loves to snuggle.

pet4 Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

Clyde. (WBZ-TV)

Petunia is 14, and is quite the couch potato! She sleeps very deeply, so when you have to wake her up, you have to do so very gently!

pet21 Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

(WBZ-TV)

Sometimes PRoNE takes in pugs that aren’t up for adoption. Madge was involved in a hoarding case and came to PRoNE from the Animal Rescue League of Boston. She’s now in PRoNE’s hospice care, and has gained a lot of weight and is doing better!

pet31 Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

Madge. (WBZ-TV)

For more information, visit pugrescueofnewengland.org.

