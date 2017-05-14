Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

BOSTON (CBS) — Four pugs from Pug Rescue of New England (PRoNE) were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Karen from PRoNE says pugs are very special dogs.

“They have a sense of humor, they love to snuggle, and you may notice they’re very famous on Facebook and Instagram nowadays, she said. “There’s quite a lot of famous pugs!”

Layla is 5 years old. She loves squeaky toys, but is not a fan of small children–so she’d do best as the only dog in your household.

Clyde, however, doesn’t need to be your “only child”–he loves other dogs and loves to snuggle.

Petunia is 14, and is quite the couch potato! She sleeps very deeply, so when you have to wake her up, you have to do so very gently!

Sometimes PRoNE takes in pugs that aren’t up for adoption. Madge was involved in a hoarding case and came to PRoNE from the Animal Rescue League of Boston. She’s now in PRoNE’s hospice care, and has gained a lot of weight and is doing better!

For more information, visit pugrescueofnewengland.org.