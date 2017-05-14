Hundreds Rally In The Rain For Mother’s Day Walk For Peace

BOSTON (CBS) — The rain couldn’t stop the hundreds of people who took part in the annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace.

They rallied with umbrellas in hand, marching nearly seven miles from Town Field in Dorchester to City Hall. The walk supports families of murdered children and calls for the creation of more peaceful communities.

Tina Chery, head of Louis D. Brown #PeaceInstitute, rallies crowd as they get ready to walk in the rain in #MothersDay #WalkforPeace. #wbz pic.twitter.com/3h3SRogFw1 — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) May 14, 2017

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh walked in the event, and so did Gov. Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren.

“We have three kids, we love ’em to death, and we couldn’t imagine what life would be like if we lost one,” Gov. Baker said. “For those who are here who lost somebody, or are here supporting someone who lost somebody, God bless you and thank you for being here today.”

Deborah Morris lost several family members to violence, including her three-year-old grandson, Kanai White, just last year.

“This grandmother here loved her grandbaby,” Morris said. “Not only did I lose my grandson, I lost my granddaughter and I lost my son, and it hurts to the core of my heart.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports