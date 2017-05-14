Police: Boston Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead

May 14, 2017 7:14 PM
Filed Under: Dorchester, Fatal Shooting

BOSTON (AP) — Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

