Two Massachusetts Police Officers Killed On Duty Are Honored In DC Ceremony

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS) – Two Massachusetts police officers killed in the line of duty in 2016 were honored in a Washington, DC ceremony Saturday.

Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Clardy and Auburn Police Officer Ronald Tarantino’s names will be carved into the wall of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Clardy died in March 2016 when his cruiser was hit on the Mass Pike. Tarantino was shot in May 2016 during a routine traffic stop.

Taking part in the candlelight memorial, a rank of Massachusetts State Troopers stood at attention, holding their candles in honor of their fallen comrade.

This year’s candlelight memorial will honor 143 officers who died in the line of duty last year. Saturday’s ceremony also includes 251 others not previously honored.

“The names will be read as a part of this ceremony and be forever etched on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial–and in the hearts of a grateful nation,” the Master of Ceremonies said.

“To them and their families, and to all law enforcement professionals who serve and protect us, tonight we say ‘Thank you,'” he said.

The two Massachusetts officers and the 143 honored Saturday will join over 21,000 other names carved into the memorial.