‘Social Media Is A Very Powerful Tool’: Tips Lead To Robbery Arrest

May 13, 2017 10:11 AM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, North Reading

NORTH READING (CBS) – Tips from the public led to the arrest of a man wanted for robbing a North Reading convenience store.

Police released a surveillance photo of the man seen showing a handgun to the clerk at Lucky Mart convenience Friday morning.

Three credible tips were called into police after footage of the incident was released.

Daniel Christie was allegedly caught on surveillance video robbing a North Reading store. (Image Credit: North Reading Police)

As a result, 35-year-old Daniel Christie of North Reading was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery.

“Social media is a very powerful tool, and today our community showed demonstratively that it will not tolerate brazen acts of violence,” said Police Chief Michael Murphy. “I am extremely proud of the citizens who came forward and phoned in tips to the North Reading Police Department that directly led to the arrest of a suspect within 12 hours of the incident.”

Christie is expected to be arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court.

