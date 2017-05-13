WEATHER ALERT: Mother's Day Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Fifth Person Dies From Billerica Crash

May 13, 2017 11:05 PM
BILLERICA (CBS) – A fifth person has died from the crash at the Lynnway Auto Auction in Billerica.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Billerica Chief of Police Daniel Rosa confirmed that 55-year-old Ruben Espaillat of Methuen died Saturday at Lahey Hospital.

crash1 Fifth Person Dies From Billerica Crash

The SUV crashed through the wall. (WBZ-TV)

Espaillat had been in a coma since the May 3 incident.

A fourth person died Wednesday, the same day the facility reopened after a prayer service.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the wall has said he was sorry for the incident.

Ryan says that her office, the Billerica Police, and the Massachusetts State Police CARS unit are continuing the investigation.

