Celtics @ 7: Series Comes Down To One Final Game

BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics suffered a crushing 92-91 Game 6 loss in Washington, forcing Monday’s Game 7 back in Boston. The winner will face the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” with host Adam Kaufman on 98.5 The Sports Hub looked back on Friday’s defeat and the great many things that went wrong from a poorly executed first-half to a late-game collapse, with the ball and up five points.

CBSBoston.com writer Brian Robb joined Kaufman to break down Isaiah Thomas’s struggles in the final 90 seconds of the contest, other concerns from the loss, and why in the world the C’s elected to dress in all-black on the way to the game. Are the Wizards in their heads?

Kaufman also welcomed The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor to the show to discuss the series, whether either team has any chance against the defending-champion Cavs, the Warriors-Spurs final in the West and, of course, Tuesday’s upcoming Draft Lottery night. The Celts will learn if they’ll hold the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA Draft, whether Washington’s Markelle Fultz is the projected top prize.

And, if you missed it, several 2008 Celtics champs gathered in Kevin Garnett’s “Area 21” and the group got emotional over Ray Allen’s 2012 departure for Miami. Kaufman’s fed up with the double-standard and believes the bottom line is Allen wasn’t well-liked by the rest of the group.

Enjoy the full show podcast below.

Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7

