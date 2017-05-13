Braintree Residents Turn-Out At Town Hall To Support The Police

BRAINTREE (CBS) – Braintree’s citizens signed petitions and cards in a show of support for their police Saturday, one week after an officer was shot at the town’s Motel 6.

Braintree Town Council President Sean Powers says the event is one way the people can show their solidarity with the town’s police department.

“We have t-shirts for sale, blue light bulbs, and people can make a donation. They’re able to take home a light bulb to light their homes blue,” Powers said. “We have raffle prizes and two giant cards people can sign and show their support.”

A week after a #Braintree officer was shot and injured, there is at Town Hall today a show of support for the local police. pic.twitter.com/W29b1cKTcr — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) May 13, 2017

The Braintree Town Hall event was called “Braintree Blue Light,” and the money raised from the sale of the light bulbs will go to the Braintree Officer’s Support Fund.

District One Counselor Charles Kokoros had his own “light bulb” come on. He had the idea to offer the bulbs for a donation.

“My wife purchased the blue light and put it in our house so we have one there,” Kokoros said. “Sometimes we leave it on all night. It certainly shows the men and women in uniform our support for them.”

Braintree Officer Donald Delaney was shot in the head a week ago after an exchange of gunfire at the Motel 6. He was trying to serve a restraining order.

Since last week, the town has worked to get the Motel 6’s operating license revoked.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports