Camera Captures Suspects Smashing Into Bolton Convenience Store

BOLTON (CBS) – Three people were captured on surveillance window smashing through the front door of a Bolton convenience store as they went on to steal a large amount of cigarettes.
Just after 2 a.m., at least three masked suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts came crashing through the glass front door at Country Cupboard on Main Street in Bolton.
Cameras captured the suspects stealing cartons of cigarettes from behind the counter.
Bolton Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call (978) 779-2276.