WEATHER ALERT: Mother's Day Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Camera Captures Suspects Smashing Into Bolton Convenience Store

May 13, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Bolton, store break-in

BOLTON (CBS) – Three people were captured on surveillance window smashing through the front door of a Bolton convenience store as they went on to steal a large amount of cigarettes.

Just after 2 a.m., at least three masked suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts came crashing through the glass front door at Country Cupboard on Main Street in Bolton.

Cameras captured the suspects stealing cartons of cigarettes from behind the counter.

bolton1 Camera Captures Suspects Smashing Into Bolton Convenience Store

Three suspects broke into a Bolton convenience store and stole a large amount of cigarettes. (Image Credit: Bolton Police)

Bolton Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call (978) 779-2276.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch