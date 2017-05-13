Camera Captures Suspects Smashing Into Bolton Convenience Store

Two Seriously Injured In Boston Double ShootingTwo people were injured Saturday afternoon in Boston after a double shooting in broad daylight.

Camera Captures Suspects Smashing Into Bolton Convenience StoreThree people were captured on surveillance window smashing through the front door of a Bolton convenience store as they went on to steal a large amount of cigarettes.

2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit By Car At Rutland HomeA 2-year-old boy was killed Friday in an accident at his Rutland home.

Massachusetts Lawmakers Weigh Tax On Soda, Sugary DrinksLawmakers on Beacon Hill are joining activists in other states pushing for taxes on sodas that they say will ease the rise in obesity-related diseases and bring in money for programs aimed at improving the health of children in Massachusetts.