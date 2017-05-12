John Wall Hits Game-Winner, Rips Celtics For Wearing All Black Ahead Of Game 6

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics arrived for Friday night’s Game 6 at the Verizon Center in all black, mocking a stunt the Wizards pulled during the regular season.

The big difference was the Wizards backed it up with an easy win over Boston back in January. The Celtics didn’t do the same on Friday night, and will now have to deal with the Wizards again in a deciding Game 7 in Boston on Monday.

Wizards guard John Wall drained a game-winning three for Washington with just three seconds left in the 92-91 victory, and didn’t appreciate the Celtics playing copycat before the game.

“Don’t come to my city, wearing all black, talking about it’s a funeral,” Wall told ESPN after the win. “We work too hard for this.”

Wall shook off a slow start to finish with 26 points, and said the Celtics wearing black as they entered the arena was in his mind the whole game.

“It was just funny to me,” he said at the podium. “We made some big plays, the ball went our way at the end and now we get to play a Game 7 at their place.”

Washington head coach Scott Brooks also found it amusing.

“I’m going to talk to my lawyers. I think we have that trademarked,” he joked.

The C’s claimed their pregame attire was just a coincidence and wasn’t symbolic of them arriving for a funeral. It’s safe to say they won’t be pulling that stunt again ahead of Monday night’s Game 7 in Boston.