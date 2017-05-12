WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: 11:30 am Lowell Police News Conference On Search For Killer | Read More

Stephon Gilmore Talks ‘Easy Decision’ To Sign With Patriots

May 12, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Stephon Gilmore

BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore was as surprised as anyone that the Patriots came calling on day one of free agency in March. But the Pats’ new cornerback, due $40 million guaranteed on a five-year deal, acknowledged how easy it was to decide to sign with New England.

Gilmore talked about his brief free agency process when he met with reporters in Foxboro for the first time on Thursday. He was asked about his time as an unrestricted free agent, which lasted less than a day after the Patriots were reported to have agreed to a deal with the former Bills cornerback several hours before free agency officially began.

It was Gilmore’s agent who was actually working the phones with prospective teams, while Gilmore himself just waited. He acknowledged his excitement over getting the call from the Patriots, who shocked the football world when they acted swiftly and decisively to sign him.

“You just never know with that type of stuff,” said Gilmore. “I was just sitting back waiting to see who was going to call. I was excited that they called me. I was humbled. I heard a lot of great things so I’m just happy to be here.”

SEE ALSO: Stephon Gilmore Confident Patriots Secondary Can Live Up To Pressure

Gilmore was also asked about any other offers he may have received from other teams. As you might expect, he didn’t have much trouble deciding to join the Patriots.

“There were a couple teams that wanted me but I let my agent do his job,” said Gilmore. “[The Patriots] wanted me. It was an easy decision.”

It’s unclear which other teams had shown interest in Gilmore prior to the start of free agency. The Bears were reportedly ready to “hotly pursue” his services, while the Jacksonville Jaguars were willing to pay former Texans corner A.J. Bouye $67.5 million over five years ($26 million guaranteed).

Chicago, Jacksonville, or … New England? An easy decision, indeed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch