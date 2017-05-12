WEATHER ALERT: Mother's Day Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Sen. Warren Takes Jab At Trump In UMass Commencement Address

May 12, 2017 8:26 PM
Filed Under: President Donald Trump, Sen. Elizabeth Warren

AMHERST (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has taken a jab at President Donald Trump while urging University of Massachusetts-Amherst graduates to pursue issues they care about.

During Friday’s commencement address, the Democratic senator ticked off a list of possible causes, including student debt, access to voting and the principle that no one in this country is above the law “and we need a Justice Department, not an obstruction of justice department.”

warren Sen. Warren Takes Jab At Trump In UMass Commencement Address

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren delivers commencement address at UMass Amherst (Image from UMass)

That last suggestion received big cheers. It was a reference to the Republican president’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, whose agency is investigating allegations of collaboration between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign last year.

Warren was first elected in 2012. She told the students America needs them and how “each generation must rebuild democracy to serve its own time and its own needs.”

