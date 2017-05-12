Lowell Police Manhunt For Killer Extends Into Second Day

LOWELL (CBS) — Police are still searching for a man wanted in a deadly shooting in Lowell.

Extra patrols will continue Friday and officers will be stationed at schools as the manhunt for 51-year-old Ross Elliott extends into a second day.

LPD stilling looking for suspect, pls be vigilant & 📞911 w/any susp activity, xtra patrols will cont in Highlands& ofc stationed @ schools pic.twitter.com/gagH6py0eH — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) May 12, 2017

Investigators say Elliott shot his ex-girlfriend in the head in the common area at an apartment building on Stevens Street early Thursday morning.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the woman’s daughter and other relatives saw the shooting. The woman, who was in her 40s, was rushed to the hospital where she died. Her name has not been made public yet.

Elliott ran off and started a day-long manhunt in which heavily armed police officers swarmed the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell.

Elliott was spotted once by off-duty Lowell firefighter David Provencher. He told WBZ-TV he found him hiding under his motorcycle cover Thursday afternoon.

“He just kept saying I want to be left alone I want to go die. I pulled my phone out and he pointed a gun at me and said don’t do that, don’t do that,” Provencher said. Elliot ran away again.

Residents were told to shelter in place for several hours until that order was lifted around 11 p.m.

But police are asking everyone to remain vigilant and call 911 if they see Elliott or any suspicious activity.

“We consider this individual to be armed and extremely dangerous,” said Lowell Police Superintendent William Taylor.

Elliott is white, 5-feet 10-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and black and white sneakers.

He also has a history of violence. Elliott was jailed for assaulting and kidnapping another girlfriend 13 years ago.