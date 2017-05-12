Keller @ Large: We Need More Honesty

BOSTON (CBS) – Let’s be honest with one another – about honesty.
What is honesty?
The dictionary says it’s a) fairness and straightforwardness of conduct; and b) adherence to the facts; sincerity.
Sounds simple, but it’s really not.
Consider how hard it can be to see politicians as honest. One woman’s definition of fairness is another’s excessive taxation, onerous health-insurance mandate, or heavy-handed government intrusion.
Fairness is an elusive concept in many areas of life; in fact, life itself is often unfair.
But I guess in order to be honest, we have to keep trying to be fair to one another.
Straightforward conduct sounds easy, but it isn’t.
Think of all the little evasions we engage in every day, in order to get by at work, to keep the peace in our relationships, to make the world go around. I’m always advocating for good manners, but sometimes, let’s be honest, they are the opposite of straightforward conduct.
Adherence to the facts should be a no-brainer, but sometimes it feels like one of the fastest-growing parts of our culture is the make-your-own-facts cult, where subjectivity rules and objectivity is met with hostility.
And the final definition of honesty – sincerity.
What does that mean? ”Freedom from hypocrisy,” says Webster’s, doing what you say and saying what you mean. And another definition – “honesty of mind.”
There’s that word again.
Can we agree we need more honesty, not less?
And that no one seems to have the market cornered on it?
Indeed, it is true, Jon, that we need more honesty.
Perhaps you could take the lead and start admitting that your political biases are, at times, skewing your commentary beyond what is reasonable.
You might start by admitting, like Arthur Sulzberger and Dean Baquet did in their extraordinary letter to their readers after the 2016 election, that you made serious errors in both your assumptions and your coverage to the point that you became part of an extremely incorrect echo chamber that failed to read the mood of more than the newsroom, its managers, its editors, its producers, its “talent”, and its interns.
Honesty would be refreshing.
You might want to consider doing an article on the degree to which YOUR audience outside core of your viewing area became unsettled by the events you helped to create.
How ’bout some honesty from you?
This commentary and your last make a confusing pair. In the last one, you excoriated people for telling obvious truths about the incompetent idiot liar who is our current president. Now you say you want more honesty.
Which is it? You can’t have both.
Steve, below is a link to an article written by Alan Dershowitz that addresses the truths that would be obvious to anyone who had spent any time researching the issue of executive power in the employment of political appointees.
http:// http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/alan-dershowitz- trump-did-not-obstruct-justice-in-firing-james-comey/ article/2622875
Just remove the spaces.
The conversation has morphed, for patently political reasons, in accusations of criminal behavior based on nothing more than personal animus.
Do you really expect to retrieve even a fraction of the 900+ seats at the table that the liberals have ceded over the past eight year by pushing this sort of unreasoned viceral hatred as a political message to get people to understand and support your return from political irrelevance?