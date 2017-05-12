Hingham Couple Thanks EMTs Who Delivered Baby While Racing To Hospital

BOSTON (CBS) – It was a true special delivery. Imagine racing to the hospital to have your baby, but the baby has other ideas.

That’s what happened to a Hingham couple. On Friday, during a heartfelt reunion, they got to say thank you to the first responders who made all the difference.

“I said yeah, no, we’re not going to make it. We need to call 911 right now,” says Caitlin Muller.

She and her husband Chris were racing from Hingham to the Beth Israel in Boston to have their second baby, but on Quincy Shore Drive, they pulled into a Dunkin’ Donuts and called 911.

“I wanted to make sure the baby was in better hands than mine. I figured I’d call some experienced professionals,” Chris says.

Those professional were from Brewster Ambulance in Weymouth and six days after baby Madison was born, they had a reunion.

“It’s exciting. They were definitely there for me at a pretty tough moment,” Caitlin says.



The EMTs ushered Maddy into the world while driving down Melnea Cass Blvd. “It’s just one of those moments where you hold your breath, and kind of say a little prayer, says EMT Kerrie Caldwell.

“It went textbook. It couldn’t have gone any smoother,” adds EMT Pat Brown.

To say “thank you” the Mullers gave the EMTs, what else, Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards. The EMTs gave them flowers. And after the cake was cut, the people responsible for Maddy’s birth got to meet her.

The Brewster EMTs put Caitlin in their ambulance, but when they were just a few minutes from the hospital, time ran out. “Once her water broke, we knew she was going to deliver,” says EMT Chris Oliver.

“Oh, it’s awesome. It’s awesome to be able to follow up and meet the baby,” says EMT Chris Oliver.

“This is one of the best calls you can do. This is great. This is wonderful. This is why we got into EMS,” adds EMT Kerrie Caldwell.

“Maddy will definitely have a really good story,” says mom, Caitlin.

Despite her dramatic birth, little Madison slept through the entire reunion.