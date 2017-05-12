Celtics Mock Wizards, Wear All Black Ahead Of Game 6

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are taking a page out of their foe’s playbook, and appear to be planning a funeral for the Washington Wizards.

Boston’s troll game is strong ahead of Friday night’s Game 6 and they look confident that they’re going to send the Wizards home for good, as they showed up to the Verizon Center wearing all black:

Celtics arrive in all black tonight. Not a coincidence. Coverage on @CSNNE starts at 6:00 #celticstalk pic.twitter.com/bRT1Zwyvi3 — Nathan Long (@Mr_Nate_Long) May 12, 2017

The Wizards pulled the same stunt on Boston during the regular season, donning all black ahead of their January 24 showdown to symbolize a “funeral” for the Celtics. They went on to win that tilt with ease, 123-108.

Tensions were high between the two teams back then, with Washington’s fashion statement coming two weeks after a tussle broke on the floor after a Celtics victory in Boston that saw Jae Crowder poking John Wall’s nose. Things have been much calmer between the two sides throughout the first five games of the series, but Washington probably won’t be too thrilled to learn their opponent mocked them ahead of a potential elimination game.

The Celtics better hope they have a similar result as the Wizards enjoyed back in January, otherwise their pregame stunt will look pretty foolish.