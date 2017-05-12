WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Man Suspected Of Vandalism At Avon Police Station, Churches Was Denied Gun Permit

May 12, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Avon, Avon Police

AVON (CBS) – Police say a man suspected of vandalism at the Avon Police Department and nearby churches had been denied a gun permit early Friday morning.

Brian Raynard, 33, came into the police station looking for a license to carry around 4 a.m., but was not granted one.

A short time later, officers discovered St. Michael’s and the Avon Baptist Church had six or seven stained glass windows smashed. The windows are described as old and “irreplaceable.”

raybri Man Suspected Of Vandalism At Avon Police Station, Churches Was Denied Gun Permit

Brian Raynard. (Image Credit: Avon Police)

In addition, the rear tires on two police cruisers were slashed as were tires on the private vehicles of three officers.

Raynard allegedly knew the three private vehicles belonged to police officers.

One fire department vehicle also had its tires slashed, as did a Health Department car and a Highway Department vehicle.

Police do not know if Raynard damaged the property before or after he was denied his gun permit.

avon2 Man Suspected Of Vandalism At Avon Police Station, Churches Was Denied Gun Permit

Police say a man who was denied a gun permit vandalized churches and the police station in Avon. (Image Credit: Bill Shields/WBZ)

Avon Police say they have had issues with Raynard in the past.

Detectives said Raynard smiled throughout his interviews with police, who did not comment on his motive.

Raynard is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Stoughton District Court.

