Hundreds Of Work Zone Crashes Draws Response From State Police, MassDOT

WESTON (CBS) – Over 700 work zone crashes in 2016 have prompted Massachusetts authorities to take action to improve work zone safety.

State Police Lieutenant Colonel Ed Amodeo says troopers will increase their efforts to cut down the number of cases of reckless or distracted driving.

.@MassStatePolice Lt. Col. Ed Amodeo says 2016 MSP patrolled roads saw 700+ crashes in and around work zones. Dozens arrested for OUI #wbz pic.twitter.com/tmQDbEQSx7 — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) May 11, 2017

Amodeo says there’s only one purpose behind his department’s effort.

“The singular goal of these activities is to provide a safe working environment for highway construction workers, police officers, as well as the travelling public,” Amadeo said.

Officials say distracted and impaired drivers are 2 essential problems in work zones. In addition to safety, need to change behavior. #wbz pic.twitter.com/zwLgc3YNov — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) May 11, 2017

State Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack says a safety task force in her department has developed some new work zone features.

Blue LED lights will replace manned police cruisers at the start of a work zone and radar speed signs are also being put in place.

“Rumble Strips” will also be installed to slow down drivers as approach the zones.

Pollack says getting people home safely his her department’s goal.

“Safety is job one at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. We want our customers to get where they’re going safely. We want our employees and our contractors, and public safety officials doing details to come home safely to their families every single night,” Pollack said.

Officials say several work zone crashes have already taken place this year.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports