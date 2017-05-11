1 Hurt, 1 Arrested In Taunton Apartment Complex Shooting

TAUNTON (CBS) — A shooting at a Taunton apartment complex left one person injured and another under arrest Wednesday night, prompting a large police response.
Taunton Police were called to Country Street around 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired between two cars near the Taunton Woods apartment complex.
One man, who was shot in the arm, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another man took off running into the woods, and led police on a foot chase through side streets and yards.
State and Taunton Police, as well as the State Police K-9 and Air Wing units chased the man, who was eventually arrested further down Country Street.
He is currently being held at the Taunton Police Department. He was not armed, and investigators are still searching for the gun used in the shooting.
A car with a bullet hole in its windshield was towed from the scene.