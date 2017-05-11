1 Hurt, 1 Arrested In Taunton Apartment Complex Shooting

May 11, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Anna Meiler, Shooting, Taunton, Taunton Police

TAUNTON (CBS) — A shooting at a Taunton apartment complex left one person injured and another under arrest Wednesday night, prompting a large police response.

Taunton Police were called to Country Street around 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired between two cars near the Taunton Woods apartment complex.

One man, who was shot in the arm, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

taunton 1 Hurt, 1 Arrested In Taunton Apartment Complex Shooting

Police investigate a shooting on Country Street in Taunton overnight. (WBZ-TV)

Another man took off running into the woods, and led police on a foot chase through side streets and yards.

State and Taunton Police, as well as the State Police K-9 and Air Wing units chased the man, who was eventually arrested further down Country Street.

He is currently being held at the Taunton Police Department. He was not armed, and investigators are still searching for the gun used in the shooting.

A car with a bullet hole in its windshield was towed from the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch