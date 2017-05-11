WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Man Due In Court In Fitchburg Road Rage Incident

May 11, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Fitchburg, Nick Giovanni, Road Rage

FITCHBURG (CBS) — A Leominster man seen on camera in an alleged road rage incident in Fitchburg is due to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court Thursday.

Michael Bryce, 53, is charged with operating to endanger, malicious destruction of property and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was released on bail Tuesday night.

Suspect in road rage incident in Fitchburg (WBZ-TV)

Driver Kyle Dooling, who took the video, said he was pulling out of parking lot on Main Street when Bryce pulled up behind him and hit his bumper.

He said Bryce then got out and started banging on Dooling’s windshield, swearing, even spitting at his car–all while his four-year-old daughter sat in the backseat.

“I was going to let him by me so I could get his plate and record him,” Dooling told WBZ-TV. “He pulled over, I thought ‘good chance’…I didn’t think he was going to rush my car.”

Bryce would not answer questions while leaving the police station, but did yell to reporters that he was innocent as he drove off.

