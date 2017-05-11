Lowell Police Launch Massive Search For Gunman After Woman Killed

LOWELL (CBS) — Lowell Police are currently searching for a man authorities say shot and killed his ex-girlfriend.

Police said the woman was shot in the head inside an apartment on Stevens Street around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

The shooter is still at large.

“We consider this individual to be armed and extremely dangerous,” Lowell Police Superintendent William Taylor said.

He has not yet been identified, but Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said authorities would be putting out information about him and possibly a vehicle he is travelling in soon.

“We will need your help,” Ryan said. “We’re going to be asking for the public’s help in locating him.”

Ryan said the shooting took place in a common area in the building–and that other family members, including the woman’s daughter, were present.

“The child is safe, and the child is in the custody of the police department and other family,” said Supt. Taylor.

Valerie Giguere, who lives in the Stevens Street building, told WBZ-TV’s Beth Germano that the victim was visiting her mother, who lives down the hall from Giguere.

“I didn’t know the couple, I’ve seen the daughter around,” she said, adding the victim’s daughter was “probably about eight.”

Giguere said she was awoken by her son, and opened her door to see “police running around.”

“Nothing like that happens here, so it’s a little shocking, it’s disturbing,” she said. “It’s disturbing that he was able to get in … It’s very sad, there’s a little girl that may or may not have lost her mother, and may or may not have witnessed it.”

Police searched the suspect’s Gorman Street house, but Taylor said the suspect was not there.

Gorman Street resident Philip Shea said he saw armed police standing outside his condo.

“I heard that there was a shooting over at the other side of the city, and the shooter came back to his residence and apparently locked himself in the house,” he said. “I can tell you it was a rude awakening.”