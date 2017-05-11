WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Police: Man Steals Cruiser During Wild Chase Through Hanson

May 11, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Hanson, Hanson Police, stolen police cruiser

HANSON (CBS) — Police arrested a man they said led them on a chase in his car, evaded them on foot, and then led them on another chase after stealing one of their own cruisers.

They said 36-year-old Daniel Egan of Plymouth led them on the wild ride after they tried to pull him over for speeding on Route 58.

Egan is facing charges of assault and battery, larceny of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, and several more motor vehicle violations.

He is being held on $25,000 bail.

egan Police: Man Steals Cruiser During Wild Chase Through Hanson

Daniel Egan. (Hanson Police)

Hanson Police said it all started when he blew through a stop sign at Indian Head and Liberty Streets in his Chevy Malibu around 1 a.m., then turned off his lights after police took chase.

The chase went on across the town of Hanson, and police say Egan struck and damaged one of the pursuing cruisers while trying to run it off the road on Lapham Street.

They put down a tire deflation device, forcing the Malibu to a stop on Route 58 in Halifax.

That’s when they say Egan got out of the car and ran into the woods, evading officers–then somehow managed to get in one of their cruisers and flee in it.

Police from the Hanson, Halifax, Pembroke, Plympton, Whitman, Carver, and Hanover departments were all involved in the chase, along with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Deparment. They were able to stop the stolen cruiser with stop sticks.

Hanson Police said that, though the car was stopped around 1:15 in front of a Tractor Supply store on the Plympton-Carver line, there was a 20-minute standoff as Egan refused to leave the cruiser.

He got out after officers shot the windows out with bean bag guns, but still refused arrest–so a K9 was used to take him down. Egan was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth because the dog bit his hand.

Hanson Police praised all the officers involved, saying they showed restraint during the chase and standoff.

