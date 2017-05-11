Hanley Ramirez’s Return To The Field Lasts Just Three Innings Due To Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — Hanley Ramirez spent a large chunk of spring training working to rehab an injured shoulder. Ramirez skipped the World Baseball Classic for that very reason, as the Red Sox knew they would need Ramirez to man first base during interleague games and whenever Mitch Moreland needed a day off.

But the plan went kaput on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, when Ramirez made his first appearance in the field all season but left due to injury after just three innings.

Ramirez left the game with what the Red Sox called a right trap muscle spasm after taking a couple of awkward swings in his second at-bat.

“There was tightness all the way down to the right arm,” manager John Farrell said, per The Boston Globe.

Farrell said the team did not quite know when or how exactly Ramirez sustained the injury.

Ramirez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout on Wednesday, as the Red Sox went on to lose 7-4. On the season, he’s hitting .257 with five home runs, tying him for the team lead with Andrew Benintendi.