Boston’s Best Breweries

Looking for a cold one? There are plenty of great options for locally brewed beer around New England. Whether you’re looking for a seasonal brew or one that’s made year round, here are some great choices for breweries in the Boston area.



Jack’s Abby

100 Clinton Street

Framingham, Massachusetts

(508) 872-0900

This Framingham brewery has one type of beer on its menu. As described on the brewery's website, "Jack's Abby brews lagers, and only lagers." Jack, Eric and Sam Hendler opened Jack's Abby in 2011, and it's grown in popularity since. The Framingham brewery aims to use locally grown ingredients.



Trillium Brewing Company

369 Congress Street

Boston, Massachusetts

(617) 453-8745

110 Shawmut Road

Canton, Massachusetts

After opening in the Fort Point neighborhood of Boston in 2013, Trillium opened a second location in Canton in late 2015. Trillium offers cases, growlers and smaller quantities. Brews include pale ales, IPAs, and a "Night & Day" beer made with cold brewed coffee. Trillium updates its availability each day using the brewery's Twitter account.



Wormtown Brewery

72 Shrewsbury Street

Worcester, Massachsetts

(774) 239-1555

Wormtown Brewery began as an ice cream shop on Park Ave. in Worcester, but soon the walk-in cooler turned into beer storage and the ice cream freezer was a spot for hops at the 10-barrel brew house. In addition to year-round beers like Be Hoppy and Warthog Wheat, Wormtown also offers seasonal brews such as Fresh Patch Pumpkin Ale and Punxsutawney Pils.



Tree House Brewing Company

160 E Hill Rd

Monson, Massachusetts

(413) 523-2367

If you're willing to make a bit longer drive for your beer, head to Monson and Tree house Brewing Company. The western Massachusetts brewery rotates its beers based on the season what the brewers are in the mood for. They've got a milk stout in their rotation called "That's What She Said," a Sap beer that was originally brewed only around Christmas, and several others that make less frequent appearances. Tree House fills growlers as well in the brewery's retails shop.