Boston’s Best Breweries

Jack’s Abby
100 Clinton Street
Framingham, Massachusetts
(508) 872-0900
https://jacksabby.com/
This Framingham brewery has one type of beer on its menu. As described on the brewery’s website, “Jack’s Abby brews lagers, and only lagers.” Jack, Eric and Sam Hendler opened Jack’s Abby in 2011, and it’s grown in popularity since. The Framingham brewery aims to use locally grown ingredients.
Trillium Brewing Company
369 Congress Street
Boston, Massachusetts
(617) 453-8745
http://www.trilliumbrewing.com/
110 Shawmut Road
Canton, Massachusetts
(781) 562-0073
After opening in the Fort Point neighborhood of Boston in 2013, Trillium opened a second location in Canton in late 2015. Trillium offers cases, growlers and smaller quantities. Brews include pale ales, IPAs, and a “Night & Day” beer made with cold brewed coffee. Trillium updates its availability each day using the brewery’s Twitter account.
Wormtown Brewery
72 Shrewsbury Street
Worcester, Massachsetts
(774) 239-1555
http://wormtownbrewery.com/
Wormtown Brewery began as an ice cream shop on Park Ave. in Worcester, but soon the walk-in cooler turned into beer storage and the ice cream freezer was a spot for hops at the 10-barrel brew house. In addition to year-round beers like Be Hoppy and Warthog Wheat, Wormtown also offers seasonal brews such as Fresh Patch Pumpkin Ale and Punxsutawney Pils.
Tree House Brewing Company
160 E Hill Rd
Monson, Massachusetts
(413) 523-2367
https://www.http://treehousebrew.com/
If you’re willing to make a bit longer drive for your beer, head to Monson and Tree house Brewing Company. The western Massachusetts brewery rotates its beers based on the season what the brewers are in the mood for. They’ve got a milk stout in their rotation called “That’s What She Said,” a Sap beer that was originally brewed only around Christmas, and several others that make less frequent appearances. Tree House fills growlers as well in the brewery’s retails shop.
Dorchester Brewery
1250 Massachusetts Ave.
Dorchester, Massachusetts
(617) 514-0900
http://www.dorchesterbrewing.com
The Dorchester Brewery Tap Room has more than just suds. In addition to locally brewed beers, there are games, appetizers and other special events. Dorchester Brewery is closed Mondays, but opens every other day at 11:30 a.m. In the near future, customers will also be able to take tours of the brewing equipment.