What’s Up This Weekend: Bacon & Beer, Free Island Ferries, Duckling Parade

BOSTON (CBS) – A bacon and beer festival, free ferry rides to Boston Harbor Islands, and a parade of tots dressed like ducklings. It’s Mother’s Day weekend. Whether you are looking for something to supplement plans with Mom, or something completely different – we have suggestions for you.

DUCKLING PARADE

Duckling Day coincides with Mother’s Day, a chance to celebrate with family in a unique way. This 30 year tradition celebrates the classic children’s story Make Way For Ducklings – Rain or Shine. A marching band leads this parade through Boston Common and the Public Garden, with participants dressed like – what else – ducklings! MORE INFO: friendsofthepublicgarden.org

LILAC SUNDAY SATURDAY

This can be a beautiful way to celebrate this weekend. If mom enjoys the beauty of nature, head to the Arnold Arboretum for Lilac Sunday, which has been moved to Saturday because of the weather forecast. The arboretum’s lilac collection is one of the premiere collections in the country. There are tours, family friendly activities and food trucks. MORE INFO: arboretum.harvard.edu

BACON AND BEER

Yes please! On Saturday, Fenway Park is home to the 8th annual Bacon & Beer Festival. The 21+ event features bacon dishes from dozens of restaurants, plus beer sampling from more than 15 breweries. Each ticket includes you food sampling and eight 3 oz beer samples. Proceeds benefit the Red Sox Foundation. MORE INFO: redsox.com/bacon

HARBOR ISLANDS

The Boston Harbor Islands are opening for the season, and in celebration, Saturday is Free Ferry Day. The free service is only from Boston to and from Georges and Spectacle Islands. Georges Island is home to historic Fort Warren. Spectacle Island has hiking trails and Lifeguard Beach. Tickets are first come, first served at the Ferry Center on Long Wharf-North. MORE INFO: bostonharborislands.org

THEATER MARATHON

This day-long charitable event features 50 ten-minute plays, by 50 New England playwrights, performed by 50 different theatre companies. And it all happens in just ten hours. One ticket gets you into the entire event, but you can come and go as you please. Proceeds benefit the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund. MORE INFO: bu.edu/bpt