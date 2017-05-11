Boston Veteran’s Center Gets Makeover

BOSTON (CBS) – Two years of work and $35,000,000 later, the Boston’s veteran’s center looks brand new.

The project has 37 new permanent housing units, 180 beds for transitional housing, and more than 65,000 feet of new service space.

New England Center and Home for Veterans President and CEO Andrew McCawley says the renovations are good for veterans.

“The City of Boston, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the citizens of our nation, and all of our supporters in the community are behind veterans. They want to make sure they have the support they need to be successful after their service to this country,” McCawley said.

“One thing that doesn’t change or hasn’t changed, and I don’t think will ever change is the commitment of the organization, which I think exemplifies the City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ commitment to people who have served in our country’s military,” he said.

Both Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh attended Thursday’s dedication ceremony.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports