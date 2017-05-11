Keller @ Large: Aaron Hernandez Coverage – Is It Too Much?

BOSTON (CBS) – At the end of my video commentaries each morning, I solicit feedback from you via email and Twitter, and while the volume of responses precludes a personal response to every one of them, we want you to know that they are read and appreciated.

Never more so than the following from Bill in Concord, who wrote in part:

“The continuing coverage on the football player Aaron Hernandez is ridiculous. For years now the public has been subjected to non-stop coverage on this person. The arrest. The entire first trial. The appeals. The girlfriend. The baby. The entire second trial. The suicide. The suicide note. This was a troubled young man that grew up in a very difficult neighborhood and made terrible choices. Instead of focusing on the obvious root issue of giving millions of dollars to a young person who had neither the education or the background to handle either the fame or money, we are subjected to continued information no one wants to hear. This is a young man that murdered people. Stop honoring him. I know of no one that wants any additional information on this guy.”

Thanks Bill, and rest assured you are not the only one who feels this way.

Many others, however, have made it clear they are interested in this extraordinary story.

But I certainly take your point about the moral of the Hernandez story.

The issue of helping athletes deal with their sudden riches has been a growing focus of professional sports leagues. And the rest of us would do well to ponder your well-made point – that fame and money can be a curse, not a blessing, in the wrong hands.

