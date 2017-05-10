Oubre Has ‘No Comment’ When Asked If Olynyk Is A Dirty Player

BOSTON (CBS) — Kelly Oubre Jr. is expecting a hostile Boston crowd when he takes the floor at the TD Garden on Wednesday night.

The Washington forward is back after a one-game suspension for shoving Boston’s Kelly Olynyk in last week’s Game 3 of the Celtics-Wizards Eastern Conference Semifinals. Oubre wasn’t pleased with a screen set by Olynyk and charged the Celtics’ big man to voice his displeasure, earning him an ejection after just five minutes on the floor and that one-game ban.

After watching Washington’s Game 4 victory at home with his family (and dogs), Oubre is back and ready for Wednesday’s Game 5 in Boston with the series all tied at 2-2. While it was a relatively quiet TD Garden for the Wizards’ shootaround on Wednesday morning, that will not be the case when Game 5 tips off just after 8pm.

Oubre knows there will be a lot of people who don’t have a lot of nice things to say about him once those empty seats are filled.

“I went to Kansas so I’m pretty much used to all the booing and all the crazy stuff that fans could say. I’m used to it,” the forward told reporters. “My job out there is to go and play basketball and not worry about the fans.

“I’m happy to be in the situation, honestly. I’m 21 years old and people are going to be — how many people fit in here? A lot of people are going to be booing me tonight,” he said with a smile. “It’s definitely a blessing.”

Oubre has averaged 6.3 points per game during the playoffs, and has some pretty rough on-off court splits to his name. He scored 12 points in both Games 1 and 2, both Washington losses, and is shooting 52 percent in his two-plus games against Boston.

While most would agree that Olynyk’s screen in Game 3 was legal, the debate has been raging on whether or not he’s a dirty player. Golden State’s Draymond Green had no problem throwing a stone from his glass house, calling Olynyk “dirty” on his podcast earlier this week.

When asked for his thoughts on the matter, Oubre had no desire to give his opinion.

“No comment,” he responded quickly.

We know Boston fans are going to have some things to say to Oubre on Wednesday night. We’ll have to see if he wants to continue his conversation with Olynyk from last Thursday.