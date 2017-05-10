Wednesday’s Child: 11-Year-Old Markis

Markis is a bright and active eleven-year-old boy of Caucasian/African American descent. Markis loves animals, especially cats. He also enjoys playing with Legos, video games and taking space to do quiet activities, such as drawing. Markis is very interested in how video games work and likes to learn how they are created. He also has an interest in game coding.

Markis is doing well academically with the support of an Individualized Education Plan (IEP). The IEP supports Markis in the classroom and allows him to receive breaks throughout the day. This allows him to refocus when needed. Markis is very encouraging to his peers in his classroom. Markis does well with the structure offered at his current program placement. He would do well in a family that is able to provide him with structure and engage him in quiet activities, like drawing, to help him refocus.

Legally freed for adoption, the ideal family for Markis is a two parent family of any constellation who can provide structure and consistency. Markis does well with significantly younger children as he enjoys caring for them, but would also benefit from a family who can provide him with individual attention as an only child. Markis needs a family who can support an open adoption agreement with his birth parents and maintain contact with two of his siblings.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.