Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Spots To Shop & Eat

The only thing better than eating is shopping. These are the 8 Greatest places Phantom has found to do both.

Bob’s

Medford

Kicking off the Great 8 is Bob’s in Medford. For more than 70 years, Bob’s has been a one stop shop for incredible Italian eats, served big, fast and affordable. This place is part sandwich shop, part deli, and part specialty store. It’s a feast for the shopping senses that sends customers back to the old country.

The Flying Butcher

Amherst, NH

The Flying Butcher in Amherst, New Hampshire is the ultimate in eating and shopping. You will find all of your dining needs under one roof, from sandwiches you can grab and go, to all the ingredients you would need to make tonight’s meal: fresh fish, a butcher shop, wine, cheese, fresh produce, desserts and more.

Oliva’s Market

Milford

Oliva’s Market in Milford, Mass. is an old school, family-run shop that has been serving customers for over 50 years. They are famous for the super-affordable BOG sandwiches that are wrapped up and ready to eat. While you’re there, you can pick up some cheesy blooming garlic bread, outstanding porchetta, and more.

Wegman’s

Multiple locations

With locations across Massachusetts, Wegmans is a supermarket chain with a huge cult following because they offer a lot more than just groceries. Their Northborough store is one of biggest markets in New England, and it’s also one of the region’s biggest restaurants. There is seating for 300 and a fully-prepared food sections for fresh sushi, humongous subs, pizza, burgers, chicken wings, Chinese food, and all kinds of desserts.

Bricco Salumeria

North End

Bricco Salumeria and Pasta Shop is an Italian style market located in the heart of Boston’s North End, just down a narrow alleyway. This old world shop has some of the best Italian imports, fresh meats, cheeses, pasta and produce in the city, which make for a feast for all of the senses.

Commonwealth

Kendall Square

Commonwealth in Kendall Square, Cambridge is a massive space that is part restaurant, part cafe, part market and it’s all delicious. Whether you grab a table and feast on some comfort food, or grab some of their housemade meals to go.

The Vin Bin

Southboro, Marlboro

Another Great 8 winner is The Vin Bin. With locations in Southboro and one inside an old firehouse in downtown Marlboro, they offer the best of both worlds: an enormous wine selection and some of the best sandwiches around. There’s the Spicy BLT loaded up with guacamole and chipotle mayo, or the amazing meatball and marinara on ciabatta bread. But nothing beats the falafel, topped with hummus, tahini and veggies, stuffed into house made pita bread that’s baked on site.

Frigo’s Gourmet Foods

Springfield, East Longmeadow

Rounding off the Great 8 is Frigo’s Gourmet Foods in Springfield and East Longmeadow. This Italian superstore is a neighborhood grocery, butcher shop, bakery, and deli all rolled into one. While everything is tasty, Frigo’s is best known for their outstanding grinders served on fresh, crusty Vienna rolls. Phantom especially enjoys the Carnivore, filled with as much meat as you could imagine.

