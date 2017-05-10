Bergeron, Rask Undergo Surgeries, Expected To Be Ready For Next Season

May 10, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, NHL, Patrice Bergeron, Sports News, Tuukka Rask

BOSTON (CBS) — Two of the Bruins’ most important players are officially on the mend. Both center Patrice Bergeron and goaltender Tuukka Rask have undergone successful offseason surgeries, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Bruins’ report said that both players are expected to make full recoveries and be ready for the start of the 2017-18 season. Defenseman Brandon Carlo, who dealt with a concussion at the end of the season, is also expected to be fine as he tries to avoid a sophomore slump.

Bergeron underwent a successful procedure to repair a sports hernia on Monday, performed by Dr. Brian Busconi and Dr. Demetrius Litwin. The Selke Trophy finalist said he played with the sports hernia all season.

Rask underwent a successful right groin procedure on Tuesday, performed by Dr. Peter Asnis. It was reported that Rask had been dealing with a groin injury as far back as October.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney said during his end-of-season press conference that Rask “has to be the go-to guy” in net. Bergeron, meanwhile, is a Selke trophy finalist for the sixth straight year and will once again be a huge part of the Bruins’ core next season.

