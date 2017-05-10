Billerica Auto Auction Holds Prayer Service, Re-Opens After Fatal Crash

BILLERICA (CBS/AP) — An indoor auto auction re-opened Wednesday for the first time since an SUV crashed and killed three people there last week.

A private prayer service was held at the Lynnway Auto Auction before the start of business at 8:30 a.m.

Three people died and nine were hurt when a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee lurched out of control and ran down several people before crashing through a wall on May 3.

Brenda Lopez, 48, and Pantaleon Santos, 49, both of Rhode Island, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Leezandra Aponte, 36, of Lowell, was rushed to Lahey Hospital where she died. Aponte was a mother of three and it was her first day on the job.

Investigators don’t believe the crash was intentional.

Lynnway President Jim Lamb said the 76-year-old driver had a suspended license.

The driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, told WBZ-TV he believes there was a mechanical failure in his Cherokee.

“All of a sudden the car by itself, it took off and somehow it accelerated. I don’t know if it was the transmission when I put it into drive,” he said, “Or whether it was some sensor under the hood that electronically makes the car go faster or slower.”

