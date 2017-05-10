Expect Delays At Logan Airport This Summer For Runway Repairs

BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re heading to Logan Airport this summer, you may want to plan extra time.
Massport says it will be shutting down one of the airport’s key runways for repaving and remarking beginning May 15.
The runway will be closed for about 40 days. It will then open for a limited basis until work is completed.
The project is expected to be finished in November.
Massport says passengers should expect minimal to moderate delays during the construction.
“Safety is Massport’s top priority,” Massport CEO Thomas P. Glynn said in a statement. “While routine, this project will repair one of our critical runways as we work to continuously maintain Logan’s infrastructure and ensuring the safest environment for the traveling public, our employees and communities.”