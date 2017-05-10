Boston Man Due In Court In Fatal Back Bay Hit-And-Run

BOSTON (CBS) — The man arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of a cyclist in the Back Bay a week ago is due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday.

Police arrested Malone Kidanemariam, 25 of Boston, Tuesday night in the crash that killed 29-year-old Rick Archer.

Kidanemariam, who is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, turned himself in.

“I’m happy to get him,” Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens. “I wish he had turned himself in sooner and owned up to what he did.”

Police say Archer was biking down Commonwealth Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 30 when Kidanemariam hit him and kept going. Archer later died in the hospital.

Last week, Boston Police found a silver Toyota Camry in the Boston Common parking garage with a smashed windshield that matched the description of the suspect car seen on surveillance video.

“We had figured out who it was, and honestly, we were negotiating with his attorney,” Evans said. “Finally, when we were about to arrest him, he turned himself in.”

Evans said one unfortunate factor was that police would never be able to prove Kidanemariam was driving impaired, as his arrest happened nine days after the crash.

The commissioner said he hopes the arrest brings solace to the family–because he knows what it’s like when there is no arrest.

“When I was 9, my 11-year-old brother got killed crossing the street in South Boston, and we never got the driver,” he said. “You always feel a sense of emptiness and sorrow that we never got who’s responsible. I’m sure this will never make things right again for that family, but it’s nice knowing that they got him.”

Friends and family reacted to news of the arrest on Facebook.

“Thank you all for your continued support and love,” Archer’s father wrote on his page.

Wednesday night, a “Ghost Bike” memorial ceremony will be held in honor of Archer, with participants also calling for safer streets for cyclists.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports